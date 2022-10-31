Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,270 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

