Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,678 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $40,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after buying an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after buying an additional 126,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $139.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.