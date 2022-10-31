TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,440 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $120.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

