TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 62,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

