TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.