TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

BR stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.14. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

