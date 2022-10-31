The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,442 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kroger worth $41,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

