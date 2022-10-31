Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,539 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $46,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $214.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

