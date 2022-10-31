Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,601 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $45,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $55.30 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

