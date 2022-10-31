Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

