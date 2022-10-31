Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $100.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

