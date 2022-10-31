Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

