Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $189.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

