Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $269.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.31. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

