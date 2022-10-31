Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

