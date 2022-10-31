TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $416.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.