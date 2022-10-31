Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bunge worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $96.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

