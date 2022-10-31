Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,041 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of ES opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.58%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

