Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $554.83 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $560.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.84 and its 200-day moving average is $473.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.