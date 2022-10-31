SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SAP by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

