Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 404.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

