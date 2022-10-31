Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of AAP opened at $190.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

