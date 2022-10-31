Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $131.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

