Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,400 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 182,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

