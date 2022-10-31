Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,646 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 228.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $174.75 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

