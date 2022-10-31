Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $334.18 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.23.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

