Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 5,526 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

