Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $157.77 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

