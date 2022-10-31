iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

