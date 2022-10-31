West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $225.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.46.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.69%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.