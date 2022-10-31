Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,805,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,624,000 after buying an additional 54,991 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 223,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.