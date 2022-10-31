Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.07.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $2,117,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

