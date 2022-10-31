Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LANC opened at $181.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.26. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $181.53.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

