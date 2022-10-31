Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 419 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $474.27 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at MSCI

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

