Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

