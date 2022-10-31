Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984 in the last ninety days.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.08 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

