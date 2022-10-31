Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ANSYS by 354.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.58.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $220.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $250.61. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.