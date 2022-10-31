Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $181.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

