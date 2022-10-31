Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $90,000 Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Alight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alight by 7.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Alight by 9.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at $11,679,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alight stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

