Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,448 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Nikola were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,276,120 shares of company stock worth $4,667,701. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

