Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $6.92 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

