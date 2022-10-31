Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.65 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

