4,374 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after buying an additional 256,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Insider Activity

New Relic Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,063.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,428. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR opened at $59.84 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

