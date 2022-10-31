Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Allegion by 55.0% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Allegion stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

