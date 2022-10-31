Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 5,918 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 11,413.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 165.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

