Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 116.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 59.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 226,542 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.85 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

