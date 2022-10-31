Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.