Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $155.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.15% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

