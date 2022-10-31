Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.79 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

