Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 740.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. CWM LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $82.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

